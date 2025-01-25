Previous
The mouth of the Cape Neddick river by joansmor
The mouth of the Cape Neddick river

Drove down to Cape Neddick to take some winter pictures. Loved the ice and the blue skies.
Joan Robillard

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great wintery blues- it certainly looks cold!
January 26th, 2025  
