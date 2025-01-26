Previous
From the other side by joansmor
From the other side

.This is where the river flows into the ocean which is behind me. I always love pictures with the Weirs in them. "A fishing weir, fish weir, fishgarth or kiddle is an obstruction placed in tidal waters, or wholly or partially across a river, to direct the passage of or trap fish.
If you just look up weir you will find a definition of something like a dam. so I thought I would include the definition of a fishing weir. That is those poles in the water which are thought to be an old dock unless you understand what they are. I love to capture pictures of them as a look back on coastal history.
Joan Robillard

Islandgirl ace
Lovely winter scene!
January 27th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good historical/informational shot. Did they string nets across part of them, or was the random pattern enough to stop the fish?
January 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
This really is a lovely coastal scene…great narrative too.
January 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful wintery scene !
January 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely scene!
January 27th, 2025  
