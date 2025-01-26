From the other side

.This is where the river flows into the ocean which is behind me. I always love pictures with the Weirs in them. "A fishing weir, fish weir, fishgarth or kiddle is an obstruction placed in tidal waters, or wholly or partially across a river, to direct the passage of or trap fish.

If you just look up weir you will find a definition of something like a dam. so I thought I would include the definition of a fishing weir. That is those poles in the water which are thought to be an old dock unless you understand what they are. I love to capture pictures of them as a look back on coastal history.