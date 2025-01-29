Sign up
Photo 4083
Walking the dogs
You can always catch people walking their dogs on the beach.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
27th January 2025 2:19pm
Tags
beach
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely beach scene!
January 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely open space for a doggy walk !
January 30th, 2025
KWind
ace
A lovely scene!
January 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great place to walk the dogs!
January 30th, 2025
