After a year

I joined the prediabetes group for one year and lost 29 pounds. No weightloss records but I am happy and my doctor is happy. I said I would be happier when I dropped a size in my clothing. I sort of did in the beginning because e at my starting weight I fit into a bigger size than I wore most of the time so I had a few clothes that size which I got rid of last year. My doctor has challenged me to drop the size by the time I see her in July THis top is 1 size smaller but the slacks will take a little longer. But I think 1/2 there.