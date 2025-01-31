After a year

Previous
I joined the prediabetes group for one year and lost 29 pounds. No weightloss records but I am happy and my doctor is happy. I said I would be happier when I dropped a size in my clothing. I sort of did in the beginning because e at my starting weight I fit into a bigger size than I wore most of the time so I had a few clothes that size which I got rid of last year. My doctor has challenged me to drop the size by the time I see her in July THis top is 1 size smaller but the slacks will take a little longer. But I think 1/2 there.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Joan Robillard


@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Ann H. LeFevre
Good for you! I'm about to head down the same path- I should check into your group if it's on line. Bravo Joan- lookin' good!
February 1st, 2025  
Islandgirl
Congratulations Joan, keep up the great work!
February 1st, 2025  
JackieR
Well done you
February 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Well done Joan.
February 1st, 2025  
Tunia McClure
29 pounds sounds like a lot.
February 1st, 2025  
Mags
You did very well! I wish I could drop about 65 pounds. Lovely selfie too.
February 1st, 2025  
