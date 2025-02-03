Previous
Picking up my groceries at Walmart by joansmor
Picking up my groceries at Walmart

I was sitting in my car glad I didn't have to get out to get my groceries and thought this would make a good photo as I am here at least once a week.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
I see the gals with their big bins and carts shopping for customers all the time. I'm not there yet, but there may come a time. =)
February 4th, 2025  
nice
February 4th, 2025  
Great image!
February 4th, 2025  
Great “real moment” shot.
February 4th, 2025  
