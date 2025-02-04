Sign up
Previous
Photo 4089
Snow is here
Through January we hadn't had much snow but now we seem to be getting a few inches every couple of days.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
5
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4082
4083
4084
4085
4086
4087
4088
4089
Tags
snow
,
for2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot - love that evergreen with its branches laden with the snow !
February 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It creates a beautiful scene.
February 5th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful winter capture.
February 5th, 2025
Daryl
very nice!
February 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful snowy scene!
February 5th, 2025
