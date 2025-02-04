Previous
Snow is here by joansmor
Photo 4089

Snow is here

Through January we hadn't had much snow but now we seem to be getting a few inches every couple of days.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot - love that evergreen with its branches laden with the snow !
February 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It creates a beautiful scene.
February 5th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful winter capture.
February 5th, 2025  
Daryl
very nice!
February 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful snowy scene!
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact