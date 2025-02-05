Sign up
Previous
Photo 4090
Up in the hills on the opposite side of town
I think this was the home of a good friend of my father's. I did a little editing so that none of the vehicles appeared in the photo.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
6
7
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2025 1:19pm
Tags
house
,
for2025
Mags
ace
Outstanding b&w image.
February 6th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
This is a beauty, Joan. Good edit!
February 6th, 2025
Dianne
ace
What an old beauty.
February 6th, 2025
amyK
ace
Spectacular b&w!
February 6th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Absolutely spectacular, oh I wish I could give this 100 favs 😍
February 6th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
This is stunning Joan and like Elisa, I would give multiple fav's if I could!
February 6th, 2025
