Tower by joansmor
Photo 4091

Tower

I grew up with towers on this hill. In those days they were for radio and TV. Now they are for cell phones.
You could see the red lights at night.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
LManning (Laura) ace
The shape of it is almost like a fire tower.
February 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Structures likev this work so well in black and white
February 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Splendid capture!
February 7th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Excellent capture...
February 7th, 2025  
John ace
Beacons on the landscape!
February 7th, 2025  
