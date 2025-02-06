Sign up
Previous
Photo 4091
Tower
I grew up with towers on this hill. In those days they were for radio and TV. Now they are for cell phones.
You could see the red lights at night.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
5
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4576
photos
188
followers
111
following
4084
4085
4086
4087
4088
4089
4090
4091
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2025 12:45pm
tower
,
for2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
The shape of it is almost like a fire tower.
February 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
Structures likev this work so well in black and white
February 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Splendid capture!
February 7th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Excellent capture...
February 7th, 2025
John
ace
Beacons on the landscape!
February 7th, 2025
