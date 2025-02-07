Sign up
Previous
Photo 4092
Above Sanford
This is up on the same hills as the last two days and it looks down on my town.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
hills
,
for2025
Mags
ace
Great view and so lovely in b&w!
February 8th, 2025
KWind
ace
Beautiful winter scene!
February 8th, 2025
Brigette
ace
Great view point
February 8th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Nice layers and tones
February 8th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful! Fave
February 8th, 2025
