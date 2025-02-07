Previous
Above Sanford by joansmor
Above Sanford

This is up on the same hills as the last two days and it looks down on my town.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Mags ace
Great view and so lovely in b&w!
February 8th, 2025  
KWind ace
Beautiful winter scene!
February 8th, 2025  
Brigette ace
Great view point
February 8th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Nice layers and tones
February 8th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful! Fave
February 8th, 2025  
