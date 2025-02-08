Previous
In a cottage ib a woods.... by joansmor
Photo 4093

In a cottage ib a woods....

A cottage on Estes Lake. I love that Flash of Red is in February so I have snow in a lot of my photos.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Peter Dulis ace
nice toning
February 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful winter scenery and snow!
February 9th, 2025  
