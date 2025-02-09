Sign up
Previous
Photo 4094
An Ocean View
I will have to post some of the pictures from this day next month if I think of it. The ocean was so blue.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
5th February 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for
,
ocean
,
for2025
Corinne C
ace
So peaceful
February 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely scene!
February 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely calm scene , with so many sea-birds along the shore !
February 10th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Lovely.
February 10th, 2025
KWind
ace
The water looks so calm! Nice image.
February 10th, 2025
