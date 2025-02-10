Sign up
Photo 4095
Mother's School
Berwick Academy in South Berwick is a private school but the town paid for the children to go there. My mother is the last person in the top row in yesterday's photos. I guess she doesn't look like me as much as I thought.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
0
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Views
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
26th May 2019 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
