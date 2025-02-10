Previous
Mother's School by joansmor
Photo 4095

Mother's School

Berwick Academy in South Berwick is a private school but the town paid for the children to go there. My mother is the last person in the top row in yesterday's photos. I guess she doesn't look like me as much as I thought.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

