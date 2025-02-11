Sign up
Previous
Photo 4095
Berwick Academy Field Hokey 1920s
I thought I would post this picture for vintage. My mother is in the picture. Can you pick her out? Hint: I look a lot like her.
Didn't sleep well Sunday night band couldn't stay awake long enough to post last night.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Wylie
ace
Great vintage shot
February 11th, 2025
