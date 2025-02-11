Previous
Berwick Academy Field Hokey 1920s by joansmor
Photo 4095

Berwick Academy Field Hokey 1920s

I thought I would post this picture for vintage. My mother is in the picture. Can you pick her out? Hint: I look a lot like her.
Didn't sleep well Sunday night band couldn't stay awake long enough to post last night.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

February 11th, 2025  
