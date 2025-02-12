Previous
Salt Marsh in Winter by joansmor
Salt Marsh in Winter

Took a ride to the coast before we got hit with another snowstorm. I took several pictures of the salt marsh and the storm clouds moving in.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Mags ace
Very nice icy water and landscape.
February 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Delightfully chilly
February 13th, 2025  
