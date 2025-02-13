Previous
Time for Tea by joansmor
Photo 4098

Time for Tea

An old picture from a flower show. Thought it looked a little vintage.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1122% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Lovely vintage china Joan
February 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
This is lovely.
February 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nicely lit.
February 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Would love to join you for a cup of tea Joan, a lovely stylish and vintage tea set!
February 13th, 2025  
Lynne
Looks very vintage. Nicely done.
February 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a lovely setting!
February 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact