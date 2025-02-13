Sign up
Previous
Photo 4098
Time for Tea
An old picture from a flower show. Thought it looked a little vintage.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
6
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4584
photos
189
followers
112
following
1122% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
9th March 2014 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tea
,
for2025
Anne
ace
Lovely vintage china Joan
February 13th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
This is lovely.
February 13th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nicely lit.
February 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Would love to join you for a cup of tea Joan, a lovely stylish and vintage tea set!
February 13th, 2025
Lynne
Looks very vintage. Nicely done.
February 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a lovely setting!
February 14th, 2025
