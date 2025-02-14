Sign up
Previous
Photo 4099
Tardis
I thought this fit with the theme this week of vintage.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4585
photos
189
followers
112
following
1123% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd November 2024 3:14pm
Tags
tardis
Mags
ace
Yes! Very cool!
February 15th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is great for flash of red.
February 15th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yes it does! Does it work? (o;
February 15th, 2025
