Grey Towers by joansmor
Photo 4100

Grey Towers

One of my favorite places to visit when in PA visiting @olivetreeann
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Casablanca ace
This is fantastic, I can see why it is a favourite.
February 16th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Very atmospheric in sepia
February 16th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Love the pov and edit.
February 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Love it!
February 16th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Love this image...so much to see...
February 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great place & such an interesting building!
February 16th, 2025  
