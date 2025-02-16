Sign up
Photo 4101
An old Lamp
On and off snow today mixed with sleet. Good day to stay home.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th March 2018 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lamp
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice treasure
February 17th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Yucky weather here too. Always good to have an oil lamp in case of power outages. I have several ready for action when needed.
February 17th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Nice lamp!
February 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice one!
February 17th, 2025
