An old Lamp by joansmor
Photo 4101

An old Lamp

On and off snow today mixed with sleet. Good day to stay home.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice treasure
February 17th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Yucky weather here too. Always good to have an oil lamp in case of power outages. I have several ready for action when needed.
February 17th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Nice lamp!
February 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Nice one!
February 17th, 2025  
