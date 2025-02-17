Previous
Leading line by joansmor
Leading line

I love leading line composition. I have a lot of them. Many are the road I am traveling on. I would have taken this one on my way to work.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
KWind ace
Nice leading line! I like the winter scene.
February 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful winter scene from the road.
February 18th, 2025  
Betsey ace
Lovely Maine, no traffic!
February 18th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
February 18th, 2025  
Lynne
Love this.
February 18th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Perfect for the challenge
February 18th, 2025  
