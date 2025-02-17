Sign up
Photo 4102
Leading line
I love leading line composition. I have a lot of them. Many are the road I am traveling on. I would have taken this one on my way to work.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
6
0
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4588
photos
190
followers
112
following
1123% complete
4095
4096
4097
4098
4099
4100
4101
4102
Views
20
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
21st December 2021 7:38am
Tags
leading
,
line
,
for2025
KWind
ace
Nice leading line! I like the winter scene.
February 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful winter scene from the road.
February 18th, 2025
Betsey
ace
Lovely Maine, no traffic!
February 18th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
February 18th, 2025
Lynne
Love this.
February 18th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Perfect for the challenge
February 18th, 2025
