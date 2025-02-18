Previous
Contra-jour by joansmor
Photo 4103

Contra-jour

Shooting into the light. I have several using this composition style
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous lighting
February 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo fabulous…
February 19th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous image, so romantic
February 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
I'm hearing surfing music in my head! =) Great shot!
February 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact