Photo 4103
Contra-jour
Shooting into the light. I have several using this composition style
18th February 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
365
NIKON D90
Taken
8th June 2014 6:21am
contra-jour
for2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous lighting
February 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo fabulous…
February 19th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image, so romantic
February 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
I'm hearing surfing music in my head! =) Great shot!
February 19th, 2025
