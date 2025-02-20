Sign up
Previous
Photo 4105
Management of space
Management of both filled areas and negative areas is a composition style. Especially important that a moving object should have room to move into.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4105
Tags
horse
,
for2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture! Brings back memories of when I lived in Orlando.
February 21st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Super shot! My folks used to go to the races down in Du Quoin, Illinois.
February 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very nice action.
February 21st, 2025
