Previous
Management of space by joansmor
Photo 4105

Management of space

Management of both filled areas and negative areas is a composition style. Especially important that a moving object should have room to move into.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful capture! Brings back memories of when I lived in Orlando.
February 21st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Super shot! My folks used to go to the races down in Du Quoin, Illinois.
February 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very nice action.
February 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact