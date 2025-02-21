Sign up
Photo 4106
Reflections
I love reflections and they are a wonderful composition style.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4592
photos
190
followers
112
following
1124% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
18th April 2015 6:39am
Tags
mousam
,
for2025
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture, reflections
February 22nd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo 👍😊
February 22nd, 2025
