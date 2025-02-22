Sign up
Photo 4107
Photo 4107
Odds
These people seemed to be trying to measure some distance but they weren't very good at it.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
odds
,
,
for2025
Judith Johnson
ace
I like the black and white negative effect
February 23rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Looks intriguing.
February 23rd, 2025
