Previous
Photo 4108
Province Lake Ice Fishing
The horizon is on a third line and both groups of people are on a third line. Does this qualify as the rule of thirds? Oh Well, I liked it and am using it. 😁
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4594
photos
190
followers
112
following
1125% complete
View this month »
4101
4102
4103
4104
4105
4106
4107
4108
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
23rd February 2025 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
province
,
for2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The Rule of Thirds is all about the intersections of the horizontal and vertical lines- so yes, you've got your subjects close enough to those intersections that it works. Plus it's always interesting to see ice fishing!
February 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely and cold winter scene!
February 24th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Great shot!
February 24th, 2025
