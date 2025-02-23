Previous
Province Lake Ice Fishing by joansmor
Photo 4108

Province Lake Ice Fishing

The horizon is on a third line and both groups of people are on a third line. Does this qualify as the rule of thirds? Oh Well, I liked it and am using it. 😁
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The Rule of Thirds is all about the intersections of the horizontal and vertical lines- so yes, you've got your subjects close enough to those intersections that it works. Plus it's always interesting to see ice fishing!
February 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely and cold winter scene!
February 24th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Great shot!
February 24th, 2025  
