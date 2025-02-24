Previous
Soft Food by joansmor
Photo 4109

Soft Food

Because of my semi-blocked bowel, I eat a lot of soft food thus you have this boring picture of the Haddock cakes I made and baby food carrots. It was tasty.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Very nice b&w! Can they not fix it, Joan?
February 25th, 2025  
Tasty and nice in b/w !
February 25th, 2025  
Sounds delicious
February 25th, 2025  
Haddock cakes are always a good choice.
February 25th, 2025  
