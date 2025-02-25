Sign up
Previous
Photo 4110
Bird watching out the kitchen door
I had a busy day and no energy to take a photo in my kitchen. But I am sure you will enjoy my Two.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd October 2024 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
two
,
for2025
Rob Z
ace
A lovely catch of her concentrating on the outside world.
February 25th, 2025
KV
ace
Looks like she has the Bird’s eye view!
February 25th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Always love your Two!
February 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A very tense concentrating look !!
February 25th, 2025
