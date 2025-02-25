Previous
Bird watching out the kitchen door by joansmor
Bird watching out the kitchen door

I had a busy day and no energy to take a photo in my kitchen. But I am sure you will enjoy my Two.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Rob Z ace
A lovely catch of her concentrating on the outside world.
February 25th, 2025  
KV ace
Looks like she has the Bird’s eye view!
February 25th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Always love your Two!
February 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A very tense concentrating look !!
February 25th, 2025  
