Photo 4111
White on white
This used to sit on a shelve in my kitchen. Busy with other things and didn't get a picture taken.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
whiteonwhite
for2025
Mags
A lovely capture!
February 27th, 2025
Islandgirl
Beautiful!
February 27th, 2025
