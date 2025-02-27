Previous
Salted Maple Syrup by joansmor
Photo 4112

Salted Maple Syrup

No kitchen today. I have a lot of pictures I have taken, but none in the kitchen. Going Rogue. This picture is of a bucket set out to collect maple syrup. It is taken right at the coast.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
JackieR 🤓 ace
Always enjoy your maple syrup photos! Fascinating
February 28th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
That’s amazing! I love maple syrup.
February 28th, 2025  
