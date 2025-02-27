Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4112
Salted Maple Syrup
No kitchen today. I have a lot of pictures I have taken, but none in the kitchen. Going Rogue. This picture is of a bucket set out to collect maple syrup. It is taken right at the coast.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4598
photos
190
followers
112
following
1126% complete
View this month »
4105
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
25th February 2025 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
maple
,
for2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
Always enjoy your maple syrup photos! Fascinating
February 28th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
That’s amazing! I love maple syrup.
February 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close