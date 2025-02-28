Previous
I'm Eggcited to end FOR2025 by joansmor
Photo 4113

I have some good color pictures I want to post. Time to stay good bye to BW for a while.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year.
1126% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Ha ha! Well done!
March 1st, 2025  
