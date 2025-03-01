Previous
Ice fishing in style by joansmor
Photo 4114

Ice fishing in style

I took this last Sunday, but I wanted to save it for when I was back to posting some color. The flag just made the picture for me.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Casablanca ace
Oh wow! I guess that ice must be mega thick! Great set up and flag
March 2nd, 2025  
