Photo 4114
Ice fishing in style
I took this last Sunday, but I wanted to save it for when I was back to posting some color. The flag just made the picture for me.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4601
photos
190
followers
112
following
1127% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
23rd February 2025 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice-fishing
Casablanca
ace
Oh wow! I guess that ice must be mega thick! Great set up and flag
March 2nd, 2025
