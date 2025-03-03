Previous
Snowmobiler by joansmor
This guy was coming off the lake when I captured this photo. I held up my camera long before he got close to me so he could look away if he didn't want his picture taken. The big smile says he did want it taken.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1127% complete

Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍☃️
March 4th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Fun catch!
March 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow , that looks great !
March 4th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
He did indeed 😁 Great shot
March 4th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great winter fun.
March 4th, 2025  
