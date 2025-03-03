Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4116
Snowmobiler
This guy was coming off the lake when I captured this photo. I held up my camera long before he got close to me so he could look away if he didn't want his picture taken. The big smile says he did want it taken.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4603
photos
190
followers
112
following
1127% complete
View this month »
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
Latest from all albums
4110
4111
4112
257
4113
4114
4115
4116
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
23rd February 2025 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowmobiler
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍☃️
March 4th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Fun catch!
March 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow , that looks great !
March 4th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
He did indeed 😁 Great shot
March 4th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great winter fun.
March 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close