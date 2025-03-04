Sign up
Previous
Photo 4117
Waiting for the summer beach goers
You see these chairs on the beach and there is hope for winter to end and spring to come.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Tags
chairs
Annie D
they certainly stand out
March 5th, 2025
Mags
Those are the most comfortable chairs to me. Lovely capture.
March 5th, 2025
