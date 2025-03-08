Try this

I call my sister every weekend usually on Saturday afternoon. She can't drive and has no family to take her anywhere. So she relies on grocery delivery and Uber drivers to get to medical appointments. So I think it is important I call her. Her daughter calls her a couple of times a week. Today we got into a discussion about streaming services. She was complaining about how hard it was to type out movie titles. I sent her a picture of my Roku remote to show her where the mic bottom was. So now she knows how to use that. THen she was in the Roku channel and didn't know how to get back to home. Another picture and she is back home and has learned she can get to her streaming services from Roku. Every week I text a lot of pictures to show her my art, to show her something new I discovered at the grocery store, or to show her something I brought at Amazon. It makes my life easier as my descriptions don't always click. My sister got me into 365 but she doesn't do it any more.