Run Dog, Run

I post this picture for every person who has a dog that likes to chase a ball but then plays keep away. This dog brought the ball back every time and dropped it about a foot in front of his person. And left with no problems when it was time to go.
Betsey ace
Well trained and a happy pup! Nice day for the beach.
March 10th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
lol. My son’s dog does that
March 10th, 2025  
