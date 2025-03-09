Sign up
Previous
Photo 4122
Run Dog, Run
I post this picture for every person who has a dog that likes to chase a ball but then plays keep away. This dog brought the ball back every time and dropped it about a foot in front of his person. And left with no problems when it was time to go.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4609
photos
190
followers
112
following
1129% complete
View this month »
4115
4116
4117
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
7th March 2025 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
Betsey
ace
Well trained and a happy pup! Nice day for the beach.
March 10th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
lol. My son’s dog does that
March 10th, 2025
