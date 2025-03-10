Previous
Foggy morning by joansmor
Photo 4123

Foggy morning

Took this picture the other morning, but did a bit of play with it. The paintings were there and not added.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely image !
March 10th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Neat image Joan!
March 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh wow! Lovely shot!
March 11th, 2025  
