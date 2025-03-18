Previous
Two helping with my morning postings by joansmor
Two helping with my morning postings

I took this picture the other morning of my portable keyboard and Two in my lab as I comment on 365 and two other sites every morning. I also text every morning with my gf. After a while Two wants her morning treat and lets me know.
Joan Robillard

Oh well done, Two!
March 18th, 2025  
