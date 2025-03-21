Previous
Chickadee feast by joansmor
Photo 4134

Chickadee feast

I sat and watched the chickadees flying in getting one seed and flying away to eat it. I took pictures with my cellphone but the window needs cleaning. I was busy with other chores.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

George
Still a good shot.
March 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Sweet shot!
March 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet little bird ! and a great shot - ( aren't windows a pain !!! )
March 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love to watch them flit in and out. Sweet shot!
March 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact