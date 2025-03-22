Previous
On Repeat by joansmor
Photo 4135

On Repeat

This is Maine Maple Sunday weekend and We went to our usual place for soft-serve ice cream which is made with maple syrup. And I take a picture and post it just to make you envious,
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynne
I am very envious. Looks yummy!
March 22nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yum.
March 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Its not fair , teasing us like this !
March 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks so good!
March 22nd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It worked. (o;
March 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact