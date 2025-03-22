Sign up
Previous
Photo 4135
On Repeat
This is Maine Maple Sunday weekend and We went to our usual place for soft-serve ice cream which is made with maple syrup. And I take a picture and post it just to make you envious,
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd March 2025 12:37pm
Tags
maple
Lynne
I am very envious. Looks yummy!
March 22nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Yum.
March 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Its not fair , teasing us like this !
March 22nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks so good!
March 22nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It worked. (o;
March 23rd, 2025
