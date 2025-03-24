Previous
Becareful what you wish for... by joansmor
Becareful what you wish for...

I was complaining to my friends online about how brown everything is. Mother Nature decided to cover up the brown with a little white. Not a great shot but just a diary shot so maybe I can mark the last snow this winter. 🤞
Joan Robillard

Mags ace
It's a lovely covering of white!
March 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Magical !!
March 24th, 2025  
