Photo 4139
Sky captured in a drip
I was playing with my camera the other day. And decided to get some drop photos. I loved how when the sky got blue, so did the drips.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Views
15
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th March 2025 9:02am
drip
drop
KV
Nice shallow DOF.
March 26th, 2025
Mags
Lovely capture and soft background.
March 26th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
March 26th, 2025
Casablanca
Nice observation
March 27th, 2025
Maggiemae
Drips are not easy but its always good to practice!
March 27th, 2025
