Previous
Sky captured in a drip by joansmor
Photo 4139

Sky captured in a drip

I was playing with my camera the other day. And decided to get some drop photos. I loved how when the sky got blue, so did the drips.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Nice shallow DOF.
March 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely capture and soft background.
March 26th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
March 26th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Nice observation
March 27th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Drips are not easy but its always good to practice!
March 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact