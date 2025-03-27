Sign up
Previous
Photo 4140
Salmon Falls spring runoff
When I worked in Portland, it was easy to get pictures of this dam. Now I have to remind myself to go up there during the spring runoff.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
4
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4627
photos
190
followers
112
following
1134% complete
View this month »
4133
4134
4135
4136
4137
4138
4139
4140
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
27th March 2025 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
runoff
Casablanca
ace
Wow, that is quite the sight
March 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning capture Joan , the water looks so perilous ! fav
March 27th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, that is some active water.
March 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Awesome water with a sky to match!
March 27th, 2025
