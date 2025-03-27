Previous
Salmon Falls spring runoff by joansmor
Photo 4140

Salmon Falls spring runoff

When I worked in Portland, it was easy to get pictures of this dam. Now I have to remind myself to go up there during the spring runoff.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Wow, that is quite the sight
March 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning capture Joan , the water looks so perilous ! fav
March 27th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, that is some active water.
March 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Awesome water with a sky to match!
March 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact