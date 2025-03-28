Sign up
Previous
Photo 4141
The last bits of snow until.......
Tomorrow when we have snow, mix, and rain expected over the next three days. Spring storms are messy. After this comes April 1st and the home for better weather.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
6
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4628
photos
190
followers
112
following
4134
4135
4136
4137
4138
4139
4140
4141
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
27th March 2025 11:42am
Tags
lake
,
estes
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful, such a lovely scenic view of ice and water - just hanging around until the rain - fav
March 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely view!
March 29th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Wow this is beautiful!
We are getting the same spring storm this weekend!
March 29th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Spring can be a tease - warm and sunny one day, blustery, and messy the next. Nice shot in any case!
March 29th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
It was 80° here today but to get down in the 30’s soon!
March 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Really lovely!
March 29th, 2025
