The last bits of snow until....... by joansmor
Photo 4141

The last bits of snow until.......

Tomorrow when we have snow, mix, and rain expected over the next three days. Spring storms are messy. After this comes April 1st and the home for better weather.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Joan Robillard

Beryl Lloyd
Delightful, such a lovely scenic view of ice and water - just hanging around until the rain - fav
March 29th, 2025  
Mags
Lovely view!
March 29th, 2025  
Islandgirl
Wow this is beautiful!
We are getting the same spring storm this weekend!
March 29th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy
Spring can be a tease - warm and sunny one day, blustery, and messy the next. Nice shot in any case!
March 29th, 2025  
Dorothy
It was 80° here today but to get down in the 30’s soon!
March 29th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Really lovely!
March 29th, 2025  
