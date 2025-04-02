Sign up
Previous
Photo 4146
Free roaming
Saw these cuties when we were out taking pictures of the dams. I thought they were pretty.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4633
photos
190
followers
112
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st April 2025 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chickens
Maggiemae
ace
In beautiful condition - must belong to someone near!
April 3rd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
April 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
