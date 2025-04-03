Previous
Old Car by joansmor
Photo 4147

Old Car

I love photographing old cars and old houses. I have posted this car a few times before. I like to keep track of the old houses and cars to mark the slow deterioration.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact