Previous
Photo 4148
Rolling on
I took this picture across the bridge from the dam picture earlier. You see the river continuing on its merry way.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
1st April 2025 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I knew exactly where this was before I read the description! Beautiful slo-mo water.
April 5th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful capture, especially of the water! It’s moving fast.
April 5th, 2025
KV
ace
Lovely movement of the water.
April 5th, 2025
