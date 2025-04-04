Previous
Rolling on by joansmor
Rolling on

I took this picture across the bridge from the dam picture earlier. You see the river continuing on its merry way.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I knew exactly where this was before I read the description! Beautiful slo-mo water.
April 5th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful capture, especially of the water! It’s moving fast.
April 5th, 2025  
KV ace
Lovely movement of the water.
April 5th, 2025  
