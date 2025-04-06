Previous
Ben Brackett Bridge by joansmor
Photo 4150

Ben Brackett Bridge

I have posted these two bridges before I assume they are different because the one on the right is in Maine, and the other is in New Hampshire. For the curious among you, there is this bit of information https://www.tripadvisor.com/ShowUserReviews-g29474-d27522372-r944570563-Ben_Brackett_Bridge-Acton_Maine.html
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Joan Robillard

11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Babs ace
Beautiful layers what a lovely scene.
April 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh I love the stones it was built with. Lovely shot!
April 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So neat and tidy !
April 7th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
What a lovely bridge, love the stones!
April 7th, 2025  
