Photo 4150
Ben Brackett Bridge
I have posted these two bridges before I assume they are different because the one on the right is in Maine, and the other is in New Hampshire. For the curious among you, there is this bit of information
https://www.tripadvisor.com/ShowUserReviews-g29474-d27522372-r944570563-Ben_Brackett_Bridge-Acton_Maine.html
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4637
photos
190
followers
103
following
1136% complete
View this month »
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st April 2025 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridges
Babs
ace
Beautiful layers what a lovely scene.
April 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh I love the stones it was built with. Lovely shot!
April 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So neat and tidy !
April 7th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
What a lovely bridge, love the stones!
April 7th, 2025
