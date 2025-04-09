Sign up
Previous
Photo 4153
Repairs
If you have ever been to Maine, you may be familiar with Perkins Cove in Ogunquit. I took a ride down today and discovered a lot of repairs going on.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4640
photos
192
followers
106
following
1137% complete
View this month »
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th April 2025 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
perkins
,
cove
Mags
ace
Great shot! I love those craggy rock faces.
April 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Always good to maintain
April 10th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful landscape!
April 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
Good that it is being maintained
April 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot -
April 10th, 2025
