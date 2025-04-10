Previous
More repairs by joansmor
More repairs

I drove down to Little Lighthouse that drcorates the Marginal Way. I found more repair work. I like the red, white and black colors.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1138% complete

Dianne ace
I’m pleased it’s repairs- for a moment I thought it was being demolished
April 10th, 2025  
