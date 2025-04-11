Previous
New Car - not mine by joansmor
Photo 4155

New Car - not mine

When I went to Ogunquit Beach, this gentleman was taking pictures of what I assume was his new car. Though it presented a photo opportunity for me, too.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the color.
April 12th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Wow fancy car!
April 12th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Fancy, he should be proud.
April 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! I'll bet that's a target for state troopers. =)
April 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice car
April 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact