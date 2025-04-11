Sign up
Previous
Photo 4155
New Car - not mine
When I went to Ogunquit Beach, this gentleman was taking pictures of what I assume was his new car. Though it presented a photo opportunity for me, too.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
5
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4642
photos
192
followers
106
following
1138% complete
View this month »
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th April 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
Shutterbug
ace
I love the color.
April 12th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Wow fancy car!
April 12th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Fancy, he should be proud.
April 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! I'll bet that's a target for state troopers. =)
April 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice car
April 12th, 2025
