Estes Lake Reflections by joansmor
Photo 4156

Estes Lake Reflections

Took this picture yesterday on my way back from grocery shopping
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding beauty
April 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely spot to have a home
April 12th, 2025  
Betsey ace
Fantastic with those reflections too.
April 12th, 2025  
